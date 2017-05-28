Amateur baseball players seek to break record for longest baseball game ever played

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGET, IL (KTVI) - Two teams of amateur players, including some veterans are attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon baseball game ever played.

At the same time the players are helping veterans across the county.

The first pitch began Friday morning around 8 a.m. at GCS Ballpark in Sauget , Illinois and is expected to finish 72 hours later surpassing the teams own record of 70 hours 9 minutes and 24 seconds in 2015. The game should end on Monday morning

"This is a beast of a challenge. It's hard on the mind and hard on the body," said Jackiee Carberry.

The baseball game will be non-stop as players play uninterrupted. The teams say “Mother Nature" Not going to stand in the way of trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest baseball game ever played,

"We are out here to play for 72 to 75 hours. We have known that from the get go, so i told my team, we will be swept up in a tornado with Dorothy before I get off that field," said Carberry.

"Last night for about four hours we played through lighting, high winds, rain and it was pretty cold and miserable out here. We endured it, because we knew we had a record to break," said Regan Turner.

The teams include 56 players, some military veterans, ranging in age from 18 to 62.

The attempted record is being made in support of the Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans adjust to life back home to find purpose through community impact.

Organizers say they will break the record and hit a home run at the same time by raising close to $100,000 for the charity.

"It’s not about baseball. It’s to raise awareness and money for the Mission Continues," said Turner.