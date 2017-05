Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, MO (KTVI) - Brittney Sears, Miss Heartland, is just a couple of weeks away from competing in the Miss Missouri 2017 Pageant. In her reign as Miss Heartland, Sears has focused on getting others more involved in community service.

Sears sat down with FOX 2 to discuss her platform of "Creating a Culture of Service" and to share how she's preparing in her quest to become this year's Miss Missouri.

Miss Missouri takes place June 14-17 in Mexico, Missouri at the Mexico Arena Chamber of Commerce.

Follow Miss Heartland's progress on Facebook and on the official website.