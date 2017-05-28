Life Outdoors Festival encourages exploration and recreation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) - For the second year in a row, Great Rivers Greenway and participating partners are hosting their Life Outside Festival

Great Rivers Greenway recognizes the many recreational ways that Missourians can be more active and enjoy their lives outdoors. Through the Life Outside Festival, attendees are encouraged to try whatever activity it is that they've been apprehensive to try. From kayaking to yoga to rock climbing, there's something for everyone. Experts will be on hand to walk you through a vast array of outdoor hobbies. And the best part- it's free! Festival goers are asked to register online prior to attending.

Life Outside takes place Saturday, June 10 from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

Seth Treptow and Alex Kuntzman sat down with FOX 2 to discuss this year's big event.