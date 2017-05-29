× CBC Wideout Kamryn Babb cuts down college football recruiting list

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- CBC’s Kamryn Babb became the latest high-profile football recruit in the area to put some definition to where he may end up playing college football in the fall of 2018. Monday night the four star receiver, who just won state track gold in the long jump and holds more than 30 scholarship offers according to Rivals, released a focused list of 9 schools he’ll consider moving forward.

The University of Missouri made the cut, but will have stiff competition if they hope to keep Babb in state. The pared down list also includes SEC rivals LSU and Alabama, and other national blue blood programs like Michigan and Notre Dame.

Babb is among seven St. Louis area players in the class of 2018 who have the attention of Division I programs, along with his CBC teammate Wide Receiver Cameron Brown, Ritenour Linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, Hazelwood Central Safety Dallas Craddieth, Lutheran North Defensive Lineman Ronnie Perkins, Parkway North Defensive Lineman Michael Thompson and Chaminade Defensive Lineman Trevor Trout.

Of this group, only Brown has made a verbal pledge, to Nebraska. Players cannot sign binding letters of intent until December.