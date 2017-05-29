Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY… MAY 30, 2017:

Overall a quiet Tuesday on tap…partly sunny skies and cooler than Monday…70’s to near 80 degrees…there will be a small impulse of energy coming at us from the Plains…pretty weak…but enough energy to pop a few showers and thundershowers in the afternoon…maybe lasting into the early evening.. nothing severe…think scattered…Wednesday and Thursday look quiet…limited rain with an up-tick in rain and storms Friday and Saturday…with a warming trend