Memorial Day celebrations across the bi-state region

Communities across the St. Louis region are coming together on this last Monday in May to honor the sacrifices of those who died while serving in the armed forces.

In Alton, head out to witness the nation's longest running Memorial Day parade. This will be the 150th year for the Alton parade, which has 50 participants. It begins at 10 a.m. at the Alton Middle School on College Avenue and ends around 11:30 a.m. with a memorial to veterans at the Upper Alton Cemetery. At sunset, Alton National Cemetery will host a ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

To the west, St. Peters is also holding its annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony Monday morning. The event takes place at the city’s Veterans Memorial next to the city hall. A helicopter landing kicks off the proceedings at 9:30 a.m., with the remembrance ceremony starting at 10 a.m.

And in south St. Louis County, the Sappington-Concord Historical Society hosts its annual Memorial Day at 10 a.m. The event is located at St. Lucas United Church of Christ on Denny Road. An American bald eagle will be on display from the World Bird Sanctuary, and 100 doves of peace will be released into the sky.