Police investigating homicide in Bel-Ridge

BEL-RIDGE, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis county police are investigating a homicide that happened in Bel-Ridge Sunday afternoon. Police say an adult male, 55, was located in a residence in the 2700 block of Lyndhurst Avenue suffering from gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information related to this case, you are urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).