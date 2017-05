× St. Louis man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN. MO (KTVI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning of St. Louis man at the Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say 53-year-old William A. Russo was found face down in the lake Monday morning by a family member around 9:45 am near a dock on the Big Niangua Arm of the lake.

Russo’s death marks the second drowning at the lake for the month of May and the 3rd for the year.