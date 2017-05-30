ST. LOUIS — Irregular heartbeats, or atrial fibrillation, affects about 2-million people in the US. If not addressed, these irregular heartbeats can cause blood clots which can lead to stroke. There is a new device that helps regulate the heartbeat. Dr. Charles Callison is a neuro-interventionalist from SSM DePaul here to talk about it.

What are the symptoms?

• rapid and irregular heartbeat

• fluttering or ‘thumping’ in the chest

• dizziness

• shortness of breath and anxiety

• weakness

• faintness or confusion

• fatigue when exercising

• general fatigue

• sweating

More information: www.Ssmhealth.Com