ST. LOUIS — Irregular heartbeats, or atrial fibrillation, affects about 2-million people in the US. If not addressed, these irregular heartbeats can cause blood clots which can lead to stroke. There is a new device that helps regulate the heartbeat. Dr. Charles Callison is a neuro-interventionalist from SSM DePaul here to talk about it.
What are the symptoms?
• rapid and irregular heartbeat
• fluttering or ‘thumping’ in the chest
• dizziness
• shortness of breath and anxiety
• weakness
• faintness or confusion
• fatigue when exercising
• general fatigue
• sweating
