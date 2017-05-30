Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY… MAY 31, 2017:

We have reached the last day of May…and looking at a quiet day over the region…partly sunny skies, light wind and rather pleasant over the region..hanging around 80 degrees. A cool front settling to our south…far enough south to give us a pretty day. This front will bubble back over us…lifting north as a warm front..Thursday with an increase in scattered showers and storms on Thursday…spotty storms Friday and then another increase in rain and storms on Saturday with clearing skies Sunday…a classic going into June weather pattern.