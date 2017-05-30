× Hazelwood East grad Kirksey inks reported $38 million deal with Cleveland Browns

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- A few years ago, Christian Kirksey was a third round draft pick who most might have only known because of a glitch in a video game program that made him tiny compared to other players. But today, you can call the Hazelwood East graduate something else: a multi-millionaire with long-term job security.

Kirksey, who was third in the NFL in tackles last season, signed a four year contract extension for a guaranteed $20 million that could be worth as much as $38 million, according to NFL.com.

“I am glad to be here and to be a Brown for a long time. This is my home,” Kirksey said in a statement released by the team. “This is where I want to be. I love my teammates and we are ready to get this thing rolling. I am excited for the future.”