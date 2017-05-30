× Missouri attorney general to defend campaign finance changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says he’s appealing a federal judge’s ruling to block a new state ban on contributions between political action committees.

Hawley appealed the decision Tuesday, saying it’s his duty to defend the state’s constitution.

About 70 percent of voters in November approved a state constitutional amendment on campaign finance limits and caps on political giving.

Western District of Missouri Senior Judge Ortrie Smith in May blocked the ban on giving between political action committees and several other limits on donations. The ban includes donations by heavily regulated industries, such as rural electric cooperatives and insurance companies. He also undid a ban on some companies and unions from donating to ballot initiatives.

The judge left a $2,600 contribution limit to individual candidates in place.