MoDOT’s budget includes wording against proposed I-70 toll

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation’s budget for the upcoming year will include wording against adding a toll to I-70. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that opponents of a toll convinced lawmakers to add the anti-toll phrasing.

MoDOT has been considering tolls between Wentzville and Kansas City as a possible way to renovate and widen the highway but opponents say that would be double taxation. That group is moving forward with a petition aimed at getting the issue before Missouri voters.