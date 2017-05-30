× Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Godfrey

MADISON COUNTY, IL (KTVI) – The West Nile Virus has turned up in Godfrey, Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that mosquitoes collected last week in the Godfrey area had tested positive.

The state monitors for West Nile Virus by conducting lab tests on mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins, and other perching birds, as well as sick horses and humans with West Nile-like symptoms.

According to medical professionals, the elderly are more at risk of getting sick, because their immunity system is often weaker.

The virus is spread through the bite of a mosquito that had been feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include, but are not limited to: fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea. These symptoms can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks; however, four out of five people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms at all.

In 2016, the IDPH reported 152 human cases of West Nile, with five deaths. No human cases of West Nile have been reported thus far in 2017.

Related story: Missouri child mysteriously dies from symptoms resembling West Nile virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video