Snoop Dogg, Run the Jewels coming to LouFest

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – LouFest 2017 is adding a third night and relocating to a different spot in Forest Park, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

The festival has been moved to the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza.

Organizers expanded the festival an extra night, with the event opening on Friday, September 8.

Hip hop icon Snoop Dogg and modern rap duo Run the Jewels were added to the lineup as well. They join already announced musicians Weezer, Huey Lewis and the News, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Lecrae.

LouFest 2017 will also pay homage to the late Chuck Berry with a special, yet-to-be announced celebration. Berry, 90, died in March at his Wentzville home.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at LouFest.com.