St. Louis police respond to three overnight crashes

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – First responders were busy overnight with a trio of unrelated car accidents.

At least one person was transported to a hospital in one of the wrecks, but police said us none of the crashes was deadly.

The first of these crashes occurred about 12:15 a.m. Police responded to a one a vehicle rollover at Broadway and Bissell in north city. In this case, officers found a SUV with some significant damage. It’s unclear what caused the crash. The driver’s condition has not been disclosed.

Around 1 a.m., police said they noticed a red sedan speed past them on Gravois. A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a fence on Shenanoah near Interstate 55. That fence likely kept the car from going onto the interstate.

Police said the driver jumped out and ran across the highway. Officers caught him minutes later and took him into custody. The man had a couple of warrants, although police did not reveal what the warrants were for.

Finally, at about 1:45 a.m., police responded to a hit and run that occurred near the Gateway Arch on Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard. Investigators said two cars were involved in this crash, with one of the drivers taking off after the wreck. The other driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.