Study: Lack of sleep may cause brain to “eat” itself

ST. LOUIS — Make sure you get enough shut-eye. According to a new study lack of sleep may cause your brain to “eat” itself.

Scientists say burning the midnight oil can cause your brain to break down more of its cells and connectors. Researchers say this could explain why a chronic lack of sleep puts people at risk of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other neurological disorders.

