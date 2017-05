× Three officers recovering after fight with south St. Louis man

ST. LOUIS — Three police officers are recovering from minor injuries after a fight with a man in South St. Louis. It happened just before 8pm Monday.

The officers were responding to a “damaged property,” call on Chippewa and Morganford. A fight broke out as the officers tried to arrest a 20-year-old man. He suffered a serious facial injury and was taken to a hospital along with the officers.