× Twilight Tuesday kicks off at the Missouri History Museum

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri History Museum in Forest Park is having a party on their front lawn. It’s their free Twilight Tuesday concert series. Playing tonight is Jake’s Leg and the music of the Grateful Dead.

Space is available on a first-come first served basis. You can bring a picnic dinner or grab some food from several food trucks on site. The concert starts at 6pm and goes until 9pm.