10 more amazing St. Louis photographers to follow on Instagram

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – FOX 2 follows a lot of users on Instagram.  Some of St. Louis’ best photographers are posting their work to the photo sharing app.  There are several shutterbugs that keep coming up in our feed.  They’re capturing some of the most breathtaking images of the Gateway to the West.  Take a few moments to add these Instagram superusers to your feed.  You’ll be glad that you did.

Adam Wayne

Shah Jahan Ali

Ulysses Sebastian

Randy Vines

Glen Wolf

New angles, new perspectives, while capturing the light trails of the ambulance in long expo in morris code

A post shared by Glen Wolf (@wolf_urbanxposure) on

Missouri History Museum

Christian Stadler

#soillshowdown was pretty nuts

A post shared by Christian Stadler (@christian.r.stadler) on

Matthew Wilson

Alex Hoffman

Did you know 99.9% of the world's Tums supply has been produced in St. Louis for the last 80+ years?

A post shared by Alex Hoffman (@alexhoffman) on

Charles aka Urban Treks

Do you know someone who needs to be on this list? Nominate them here: