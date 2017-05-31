× 2-year-old in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis police are investigating an accident that sent at 2-year-old girl airborne in north St. Louis.

Police say the incident happened around 7”45 pm on Penrose as a family was returning home from a graduation. A relative told Fox 2 that they were crossing the street, when the 2-year-old was struck by a car while following her brother.

The force of the impact threw the child into the air and she landed in the street.

A nurse who was passing by and the father performed CPR on the child.

She was rushed to the hospital unresponsive.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.