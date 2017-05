Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A tribute to Prince was released last fall by musician and singer Abigail Stahlschmidt. Now she's got a new song that's racing up the country music charts.

Her most recent release is called "Turntable" and it's received over 20,000 views on Facebook since last Friday. It's currently receiving air-play on KFAV 99.9FM.

Hillsboro festival is this Saturday, June 3rd. The show is in Hillsboro, Illinois. .THE ADDRESS IS:

Hilsboro Summer Concert Series

920 City Lake Rd.

Hillsboro Illinois, 62049

More information: www.abigailstahlschmidt.com