× AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old Trinity Lewis

DENT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

(573) 729-3241

Child abduction occurred on May 31,2017 at approximately 12:00 AM.

Victim was abducted from 723 County Road 6090, Salem, MO

Victim is TRINITY LEWIS, a white female, 13 years old, with blond hair and blue eyes, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, and wearing shorts and shirt, carrying a yellow and white drawstring bag.

Suspect vehicle is a maroon 2-tone extended cab pickup, occupied by a 50 year old male with a black beard, and a second male approximately 30 years old.

Anyone having any information should dial 911 or call your local law enforcement agency.