Andy Cohen on hosting ‘Love Connection’ revival

Posted 8:43 am, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 08:20AM, May 31, 2017

Are you looking for love? Then look no further than the return of Love Connection, the TV show where singles search for their soul mates. The show premieres Thursday night on Fox 2, with St. Louis native Andy Cohen as host! Cohen joins Fox 2 News in the Morning via satellite to talk about the show’s revival.