Argument over motorcycle leads to homicide – Police

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 56-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting of another individual.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened at 2:20 p.m. inside a residence in the 2700 block of Lyndhurst Avenue. Officers located the victim, 55-year-old Christopher Myers, lying dead from a hail of gunfire.

Investigators said the two men were in a dispute over a motorcycle. The suspect, identified as Dale Dixon, followed Myers up a stairwell and shot him.