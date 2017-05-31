Baby Rhino at the St. Louis Zoo now weighs 151lbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Moyo the baby black rhino at the St. Louis Zoo is now two weeks old and he is growing into one big baby. He weighs 151lbs right now! Zoo staff say he's right on target with his weight and height. They add that he's continuing to bond well with his mom behind the scenes at the Rivers Edge. No word yet on when he'll make his public debut.

The Zoo wants you to treat dad like a king this Father's Day with a delicious lunch of barbecue and beer. On Sunday, June 18th, dad can get a meal of pork ribs and beef brisket. The meal will be served at the McDonnell Center at River Camp from 10:30am until 12:20pm. It's $35 dollars for those 13 and older and $22 for those age 2-12. You must register by Monday, June 12th.