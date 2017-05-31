× Ballwin police investigating stabbing

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) – The Ballwin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred around 9 pm at Applegate and Birchwood. Police say the victim was stabbed in the upper body and was taken to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unclear.

The stabbing began as a possible road rage incident with 2 drivers pulling over and getting out of their vehicles and exchanging words.

Police say the suspect was last seen on Manchester Road.