Ballwin police investigating stabbing
BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) – The Ballwin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred around 9 pm at Applegate and Birchwood. Police say the victim was stabbed in the upper body and was taken to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unclear.
The stabbing began as a possible road rage incident with 2 drivers pulling over and getting out of their vehicles and exchanging words.
Police say the suspect was last seen on Manchester Road.
38.593658 -90.554716