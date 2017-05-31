Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY… JUNE 1, 2017.

Welcome to the month of June…the first month of summer and the next few days will feel a little more like the summer season but nothing weird or extreme. A warm front will bubble back over us..Thursday…warm fronts are really slow movers…lets think slightly higher humidity with a mix of clouds and sun and a few spotty showers and storms…a fair share of dry time…spotty storms Friday and then an increase in rain and storms on Saturday with clearing skies Sunday…all about June.