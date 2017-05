Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Google the words, "bubble face mask", you'll come up with all of these fun, sometimes scary images of people trying this new beauty craze. You end up looking like a cloud, or a Muppet, or a monster.. Everybody likes bubbles right?

Tiphanie shy from "Shimmer By Shy" is here to show you whether it's just for fun or if it actually works.