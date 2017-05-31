Girl’s singing ventriloquist act on ‘America’s Got Talent’ blows away judges

OKLAHOMA CITY — A little girl’s ventriloquism act is going viral after receiving the “Golden Buzzer” on “America’s Got Talent!”

KFOR says that Darci Lynne Farmer, 12, lives in Oklahoma City, and she brought her puppet, Petunia the rabbit, to the show to perform.

“I first saw ventriloquism at my church, something clicked and I was like ‘I want to do that,’” she said.

So, she asked her parents for a puppet to help her overcome her shyness.

And on her 10th birthday, her parents surprised her with a puppet, and now, the rest is history.

It wasn’t easy though. Darci said she was nervous to come out on stage because of how shy she is.

But, following her dreams, she decided to enter the show.

“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she said.

Her hard work paid off! Darci was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advances all the way to the live shows!

“Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better,” Darci said.

The judges praised her performance and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“I believe that that rabbit is a real separate person. I love you. I believe you’re gonna go far. You just changed your life tonight, young lady,” said Howie Mandel.

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” said Simon Cowell.