Gov. Greitens says his team is ‘taking on the establishment’ in FOX 2 interview

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Governor Eric Greitens says his team has won a tough round in a long fight to lead Missouri in a new direction.

“This was the most successful start to a conservative administration in generations in Missouri,” said Gov. Eric Greitens.

The governor says his team is taking on the establishment.

“Have we angered some career politicians? Absolutely! Upset some? Absolutely! I didn't come to join them, I came to beat them,” said Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens has strong support and heavy criticism. Case in point, his ban on construction project labor agreements which he says protects taxpayers.

“You had politicians, who were cutting sweet labor deals with union bosses ,that drove up costs of construction. Now theres a level playing field,” said Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens says Smith and Wesson is coming, plus a new steel mill. He adds that CEOs from across the world are calling him about Missouri. However, he also made major cuts across the board which have been felt by many organizations.

“We had a simple choice, either raise taxes and pay for mistakes of politicians, or cut spending. I know it didn't make everyone happy," said Gov. Eric Greitens.

He does add that they were able to keep funding their priorities like law enforcement. A major complaint from critics is that Greitens ran for office claiming transparency. However, they say he isn't doing that with both of his committees.

"Wouldn't it be easier to say, 'Here's where I get my donations from?” asked FOX 2's Vic Faust.

Greitens replied, “You've got folks in the liberal media who are out of touch and have lost their minds. Now they are opposed to the first amendment."

The governor has one committee, like all politicians. Donors are disclosed. However, another committee was set up by his campaign manager called "A New Missouri." It is a 501 that Greitens campaigns for. By law, donors names are not public information and critics say it doesn't look good.

“Is there anything you can do to help our mayor keep police in the city and get better ones as well?" asked FOX 2's Vic Faust.

Greitens replied, “Our team has been meeting with the mayor and chief about getting state resources and federal resources.”

Frustrated that lawmakers couldn't pass what Greitens calls simple legislation to bring a steel mill to Missouri, he says he did something that he will do again if needed.

“Instead what I did was cancel their vacation and brought them back. I said do your job. We got the job done," said Gov. Eric Greitens.