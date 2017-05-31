Indictment: 35 trafficked cigarettes, synthetic drugs at St. Louis area stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Federal prosecutors say three dozen people from six states have been indicted in Missouri on felony charges related to trafficking of money laundering and the trafficking of cigarettes and synthetic drugs.

The indictment returned last week but announced Wednesday alleges the 35 defendants plotted for more than two years to buy contraband cigarettes in St. Louis and resell them in Illinois and New Jersey. Other defendants are from North Carolina, Indiana and Virginia.

Missouri has the nation's lowest cigarette tax. Prosecutors allege the proceeds from the illegal sales were laundered through accounts of convenience stores many of the defenants owned or operated.

The indictment also alleges synthetic drugs illegally were sold at a various convenience stores, with some of the defendants making the drugs themselves with precursor chemicals from China.