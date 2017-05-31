Lane closing on eastbound Poplar Street Bridge until summer 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Roadwork that began overnight on the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge could affect your commute until the summer of 2018.

This lengthy project is all about improving driving conditions on the eastbound bridge, but to get there drivers will have to deal with lane closures and delays for a while.

Crews closed the 6th Street ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge at midnight Wednesday to move barriers and clean the ramp. Around the same time, crews also started closing lanes on the eastbound bridge so crews could install concrete barriers. Those barriers are being used to shut down the far left lane of the eastbound Poplar.

All lanes should reopen around 2 p.m.—except the far left lane of the PSB—going east from Missouri into Illinois. That lane will remain closed around the clock.

In the closed lane, crews will remove and replace the driving surface with a surface similar to the one put down on the westbound lanes two years ago. The left lane will remain closed until July when crews will finish that lane and move over one lane to the right.

MoDOT said traffic will split around the work.

Later this fall, crews will close the ramp from northbound I-55 to the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge as well, as the two right lanes on the bridge going east. Those closures are part of this same project to replace the bridge’s driving surface.