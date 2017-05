Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Get ready to live a long, long life! According to researchers humans may live to 120 in just 60-years time.

Scientists say some new drugs may make it's possible to slow down the aging process. The drugs interact with our DNA and help preserve brain activity to help our bodies function longer.

Experts stress that the drugs need to be combined with a healthy lifestyle for the full effect. Several European countries are in talks to start drug trials within the next three years.