Overwhelming number of underwater mortgages in this St. Louis zip code

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – 63137 is the nation's second worst zip code for underwater mortgages in the nation. The zip code covers Glasgow Village and Bellefontaine Neighbors, as well as parts of Moline Acres and Riverview. What is an underwater mortgage and what needs to be done to get off the list? Barry Upchurch, president of St. Louis Realtors, visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to explain.

Using information from ATTOM Data Solutions, these are the zip codes where at least 65 percent of the properties are seriously underwater. They represent the worst areas in the country.

15. Chicago ZIP Code 60636

Properties with loans: 7,875

Properties seriously underwater: 65.6%

14. Detroit ZIP Code 48227

Properties with loans: 7,825

Properties seriously underwater: 65.8%

13. North Chicago ZIP Code 60064

Properties with loans: 2,856

Properties seriously underwater: 65.9%

12. Milwaukee ZIP Code 53206

Properties with loans: 3,189

Properties seriously underwater: 66.2%

11. Detroit ZIP Code 48234

Properties with loans: 6,096

Properties seriously underwater: 66.6%

10. Maple Heights, Ohio ZIP Code 44137

Properties with loans: 7,694

Properties seriously underwater: 66.8%

9. Detroit ZIP Code 48205

Properties with loans: 7,574

Properties seriously underwater: 67%

8. Riverdale, Illinois ZIP Code 60827

Properties with loans: 5,391

Properties seriously underwater: 67.4%

7. Dolton, Illinois ZIP Code 60419

Properties with loans: 6,673

Properties seriously underwater: 68.2%

6. Detroit ZIP Code 48228

Properties with loans: 9,993

Properties seriously underwater: 68.2%

5. Detroit ZIP Code 48224

Properties with loans: 8,974

Properties seriously underwater: 69.4%

4. Las Vegas ZIP Code 89109

Properties with loans: 6,327

Properties seriously underwater: 69.9%

3. Detroit ZIP Code 48235

Properties with loans: 9,629

Properties seriously underwater: 70%

2. St. Louis ZIP Code 63137

Properties with loans: 5,954

Properties seriously underwater: 70.6%

1. Trenton, New Jersey ZIP Code 08611

Properties with loans: 4,426

Properties seriously underwater: 74.6%