Overwhelming number of underwater mortgages in this St. Louis zip code

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – 63137 is the nation's second worst zip code for underwater mortgages in the nation. The zip code covers Glasgow Village and Bellefontaine Neighbors, as well as parts of Moline Acres and Riverview. What is an underwater mortgage and what needs to be done to get off the list? Barry Upchurch, president of St. Louis Realtors, visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to explain.
Using information from ATTOM Data Solutions, these are the zip codes where at least 65 percent of the properties are seriously underwater. They represent the worst areas in the country.
15. Chicago ZIP Code 60636
Properties with loans: 7,875
Properties seriously underwater: 65.6%
14. Detroit ZIP Code 48227
Properties with loans: 7,825
Properties seriously underwater: 65.8%
13. North Chicago ZIP Code 60064
Properties with loans: 2,856
Properties seriously underwater: 65.9%
12. Milwaukee ZIP Code 53206
Properties with loans: 3,189
Properties seriously underwater: 66.2%
11. Detroit ZIP Code 48234
Properties with loans: 6,096
Properties seriously underwater: 66.6%
10. Maple Heights, Ohio ZIP Code 44137
Properties with loans: 7,694
Properties seriously underwater: 66.8%
9. Detroit ZIP Code 48205
Properties with loans: 7,574
Properties seriously underwater: 67%
8. Riverdale, Illinois ZIP Code 60827
Properties with loans: 5,391
Properties seriously underwater: 67.4%
7. Dolton, Illinois ZIP Code 60419
Properties with loans: 6,673
Properties seriously underwater: 68.2%
6. Detroit ZIP Code 48228
Properties with loans: 9,993
Properties seriously underwater: 68.2%
5. Detroit ZIP Code 48224
Properties with loans: 8,974
Properties seriously underwater: 69.4%
4. Las Vegas ZIP Code 89109
Properties with loans: 6,327
Properties seriously underwater: 69.9%
3. Detroit ZIP Code 48235
Properties with loans: 9,629
Properties seriously underwater: 70%
2. St. Louis ZIP Code 63137
Properties with loans: 5,954
Properties seriously underwater: 70.6%
1. Trenton, New Jersey ZIP Code 08611
Properties with loans: 4,426
Properties seriously underwater: 74.6%