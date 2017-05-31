St. Louis convenience stores accused of selling synthetic drugs in condiment cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The Feds say convenience stores they raided last week were selling illegal synthetic drugs, sometimes in condiment cups over the counter. The allegations are contained in a 29 page federal indictment, unsealed today.

The stores we showed you being raided last week were all named, Hazelwood Discount Cigarettes, Mally’s Supermarket and Northway Market. The indictment accuses 35 people of being involved with money laundering, cigarette smuggling and even making their own synthetic drugs to sell over the counter.

Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis office of the DEA James Shroba said, “They were doing it out in the open, distributing it to anybody who wanted it without regard for that individual’s personal safety. They just wanted to make a buck.”

The indictment says the synthetic drugs were made in the small town of Dittmer, MO, at a location called "the farm.”

Homeland Security Investigations led the operation, which included the DEA and the IRS.

