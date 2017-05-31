× Teacher convicted of sexual assault can keep pension

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – A Chicago-area teacher who avoided jail time for his conviction of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in New Hampshire nearly 45 years ago will be able to keep his pension.

The Daily Herald reports that 75-year-old Arthur Peekel of Palatine pleaded guilty to the sexual assault in a plea deal earlier this month. His yearlong jail sentence was suspended as part of the deal, but he must pay a $1,200 fine and register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

Teachers’ Retirement System spokesman Dave Urbanek says he can retain his pension of nearly $76,400 a year because the charges against him were misdemeanors.

Peekel was an admissions officer at Phillips Exeter Academy in 1973 when prosecutors say he assaulted a prospective student. He then left to teach in the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com