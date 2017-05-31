× Teen dies after shooting in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — Police found the a teen suffering from gunshot wounds at around 1pm Tuesday in the 1800 block of El Sabado Drive. Investigators say that Trenell Rogers, 15, had been shot at least one time.

Rogers was found in a field near a pond. The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information.