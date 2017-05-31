× Tips still come in for missing Missouri women after 25 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police in Springfield, Missouri, say that officers are still receiving tips in the case of three women who went missing 25 years ago.

Springfield police Sgt. Todd King tells the Springfield News-Leader that the investigation remains active in the June 1992 disappearance of 19-year-old Suzie Streeter, friend 18-year-old Stacy McCall and mother 47-year-old Sherrill Levitt. Streeter and McCall went to Levitt’s home to sleep after spending the evening at graduation parties. All three have allegedly not been seen since.

Soon after the disappearance, the FBI was called and search parties had organized. Within a week, the women’s faces were broadcast on the television show, “America’s Most Wanted,” followed by tips pouring in.

King says the department still receives a couple of tips every month.

