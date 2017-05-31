Wall of honor ceremony held for Officer Michael Flamion’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) - The walls of a home provide support, but what is written on the walls of one home is providing emotional support for wounded Ballwin police officer Michael Flamion.

The walls are unfinished, but they got a whole lot stronger today.

The Gary Sinise Foundation is building the house in Ballwin for Officer Flamion and his family. The foundation hosted a wall of honor where fellow officers, family friends and the public got to write messages of support and hope on the studs before the insulation and drywall go up. Many local contractors have donated their time and supplies to the construction.

"The house is awesome it looks great, I just like to say me and Sarah are me are honored to have such great friends and family here with us we`re excited to see all the messages on the wall.", said Officer Flamion.

The smart house will give Flamion more room and independence.

This is a specially adapted smart house and ideally what it means is that it’s not only energy efficient,. but that this house you`ll be able to control from an iPad.

Many Ballwin officers celebrated with Flamion at the ceremony. He was deeply appreciative of their support since he was shot during a traffic stop last July. But today Flamion had the last word as he joked to his fellow members of Squad A.

The home should be completed in a few months.