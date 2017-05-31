Wellston residents hear details of audit done by State Auditor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, MO (KTVI) – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released Wednesday the details of an audit of the City of Wellston.

Residents requested the audit through a petition process that required 437 signatures.

The audit found numerous weaknesses in many areas, including accounting, financial monitoring, budget disbursements, and sunshine law compliance.

An audit of the Wellston municipal court was released last September.

A follow up report on the court audit is underway.