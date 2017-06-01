× Bob Seger’s ‘Runaway Train’ tour to play St. Louis this October

DETROIT – Bob Seger is heading out for a late summer and fall tour with his Silver Bullet Band. They bring their 2017 North American tour to Scottrade Center Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The 72-year-old singer announced Wednesday that his Runaway Train tour will begin Aug. 24 in Toledo, Ohio. It currently has dates through Oct. 28, when he’ll play a show in Phoenix. Boston, Detroit, Atlanta and Dallas are among the major stops.

Seger says additional dates will be announced for Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities.

Singer Nancy Wilson of the band Heart will join Seger for some dates on the tour.