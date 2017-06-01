Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY… JUNE 2, 2017:

Weather pattern are moving in slow motion…with a warm front trying to move from south to north…a real stuggle…getting a little closer today…so temps will be up slightly and humidity up slightly…a little more of an early summer feel…nothing more than a spot thunderstorm…pretty tough to find. Over the weekend…more humid with temperatures in the 80’s…rainfall…mainly storms will be rather limited…not a lot of focus in the atmosphere…the best chance will be late Saturday into the night and Sunday morning…but still have to think scattered…outside plans are all a go…a typical June summer pattern…lets watch the sky…but lots of dry time. Next week…temperatures drop back a good 8 to 10 degrees as does the humidity…pleasant a dry for Monday and Tuesday.