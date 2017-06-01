× Endangered person advisory issued for 21-year-old St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS — Police have issued an endangered person advisory for a 21-year-old man. St. Louis County Police are searching for Gabriel Hayes. He was last seen at his home on Stoneridge drive in north county.

His parents say the young man got into a fight with them and left the house threatening to hurt himself with a firearm.

His family says he does not own a weapon but suffers from depression.

He is 5′ 10″ and 165 pounds. If you see this young man call the county police.