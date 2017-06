Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A family was car-jacked as they parked in front of their home in south Saint Louis. It happened just after 1am Thursday on Minnesota near Gasconade.

Family members say that a man walked up to them as they got out of their vehicle. He then told them to give up their car.

Family members say the way he had his hand in his pocket and made it seem like he had a weapon. No one was injured.