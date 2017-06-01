× Former county judge found guilty of DWI, given probation

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A former St. Louis County judge was sentenced to probation after being found guilty of a municipal driving while intoxicated charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Lawrence Permuter was found guilty Wednesday and was placed on probation for two years.

Permuter was an associate circuit judge when he was arrested Dec. 31, 2015. Police say a witness told Richmond Heights police Permuter’s car crossed one lane of traffic on Highway 40 and crashed into a concrete wall. The witness said Permuter tried to get back on the road before crashing again.

The police report says alcohol contributed to the accident. Permuter declined medical attention for minor cuts and bruises.

Permuter retired in February when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70.

