Missouri man convicted in fatal shooting of 17-year-old

SIKESTON, Mo. -A southeast Missouri man has been convicted of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in 2015.

KFVS-TV reports that jurors in New Madrid County found 19-year-old Tiarrius Gant, of Sikeston, guilty Wednesday of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Devin Alexander. Gant also was convicted of two counts each of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say Alexander and three others walked up to Gant’s vehicle as he and another man sat inside. Witnesses told police they decided to “play a trick” on Gant. That’s when Alexander opened the passenger side door, and Gant shot him in the chest.

Witnesses told police Gant never said anything prior to pulling the trigge. Gant was arrested in St. Louis.

Sentencing is set for July 17.

