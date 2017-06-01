× Missouri officials awaiting decision of disaster declaration

ST. LOUIS – Missouri officials are expecting a determination soon on their request for a federal disaster declaration to help in the recovery from the devastating spring flood.

Some states, like Oklahoma, have already received a federal disaster declaration. Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann said during a conference call with reporters on Thursday that Missouri’s process is taking longer because the devastation was so severe.

The state says 1,217 primary homes worth $28 million were severely damaged or destroyed in flooding that followed torrential rains in late April and early May. Public facilities in 46 counties suffered damage estimated at $58 million.

State officials say 12 rivers exceeded record flood levels, and around 1,400 families have already received some state assistance.