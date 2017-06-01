Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The new Missouri voter ID law goes into effect Thursday. It generally requires photo IDs for voting. There are provisions that allow you to use a utility bill or paycheck. But you must give a sworn statement about your identity.

If you come to the polls without any qualifying ID then you'll still be able to cast a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots will only be counted if election officials can verify your identity by comparing your signature to the one on file with the election authority.