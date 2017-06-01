× O’Fallon police search for parents after finding toddler

O’FALLON, MO – Police are searching for the parents of a toddler found in the Country Life Subdivision on Vine Street. The O’Fallon Missouri Police Department’s Facebook page describes the 2-year-old as having blonde hair with brown eyes. He is wearing a blue and gray striped shirt and orange shorts.

An update from police says the child has been identified. They are ow conducting an investigation into the circumstances that led the child to go wandering.

Police said that they are not releasing an image of the child to the public. If you have information on his identity or information on his parents or guardians please contact police immediately.